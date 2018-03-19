Deputy’s vehicle hits boy in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE — A boy was taken to a hospital Friday after being hit by a Benton County sheriff’s office vehicle.

Bentonville Police Chief Jon Simpson said in a news release that a deputy’s car hit the boy at 7:57 a.m. at Northeast Second and Northeast J streets.

Initial reports indicated the deputy was traveling west on Northeast Second Street when the child ran into the street and was hit by the vehicle, according to the release.

The child was conscious when he was taken by ambulance to Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville, according to the release.

Bentonville police are investigating the accident. The name of the deputy was not released.

Witness statements all reported that the boy ran out into the roadway in front of the deputy’s vehicle, and the deputy was unable to stop his car to avoid hitting the child, according to release.

Shannon Jenkins, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said further information was not being released because of the investigation.