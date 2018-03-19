Ex-Arkansas lawmaker named in graft case to resign from county judge post

Jefferson County Judge Henry “Hank” Wilkins IV, who prosecutors said admitted to accepting $100,000 in bribes from an indicted lobbyist while serving as a state legislator, is resigning, his office confirmed Monday.

While serving in the Arkansas Legislature, Wilkins took bribes from indicted lobbyist Milton Russell “Rusty” Cranford, Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Mohlhenrich said last week in federal court.

The Pine Bluff Commercial reported that Wilkins sent a resignation letter to the governor, effective Thursday. In the letter, Wilkins said he was sorry his own actions made the resignation necessary.

Wilkins did not return calls left for him at his county office and on his cell phone Monday. Wilkins said last month he wouldn't seek re-election.

Authorities said that money was given in the form of donations to the Pine Bluff church where Wilkins is pastor, St. James United Methodist, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Donations by Cranford to his church were bribes for Wilkins’ support as a state lawmaker from 2011 to 2015, Mohlhenrich said.

Wilkins has not been charged with any crime, according to available federal court records.

