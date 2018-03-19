GOLF: UA’s Fassi leads at Auburn, Arkansas men ninth in Florida

UA’s Fassi leads at Auburn

Maria Fassi of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, shot an 8-under-par 64 and leads after the first round of the Evans-Derby Experience in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday. Fassi had eight birdies in her round and helped the Razorback women’s team shoot a 280 in the first round. Arkansas trails Florida State by two strokes.

Arkansas men ninth in Florida

The Arkansas men’s team shot a 288 and is in ninth place after the first round of the Valspar Collegiate in Palm City, Fla. Oklahoma State leads with a 277 while Texas A&M is second at 281. Individually, Mason Overstreet and Luis Garza are tied for 10th with a 1-under-par 70.