Little Rock man fatally struck by car on Interstate 30

A 46-year-old Little Rock man who was walking along Interstate 30 was fatally struck by a car late Saturday night, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police said Andre Martin was walking south near the Geyer Springs Road exit ramp when he was hit by an eastbound 2002 Ford Mustang. It happened shortly before 10:45 p.m.

Martin died at the scene. No one else was listed as being injured.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 73 people have died in traffic crashes so far this year in Arkansas, according to preliminary figures.