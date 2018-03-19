Little Rock’s deFrance to Bon Jovi: ‘I’ll Be There for You’

During their latest tour, Bon Jovi has been using local bands to warm up the crowd. Opening the proceedings at Verizon Arena Tuesday is Little Rock five-piece deFrance, Sean Clancy writes in Tuesday’s Style section.

“They asked if we had our schedule free and we were like, ‘Yeah, we think we can fit it in our schedule to open for Bon Jovi,’” says singer, guitarist and band namesake Drew deFrance with a chuckle.