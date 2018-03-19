Man killed, woman critically hurt in shooting; Little Rock homicide is second in 2 days

A man was killed and a woman critically hurt late Sunday in Little Rock’s second homicide in two days, police said.

Officers were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. to a shooting at 21st and Oak streets, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Authorities found a black 2005 Mercedes-Benz 500 that had traveled off the road and come to a rest between two houses in the 2100 block of Oak Street.

Inside the car were 22-year-old Nathan Sullivan of Little Rock and 21-year-old Cierra Onukwube of Jacksonville, according to a news release.

Sullivan was pronounced dead at the scene. Onukwube was taken by ambulance to UAMS Medical Center, where she remained in “extremely critical condition" on Monday morning.

No suspects have been named in the shooting.

Sullivan’s killing was the eighth homicide recorded so far this year in Little Rock.

Early Saturday, a 47-year-old man was found fatally shot inside a 2006 black Saturn Vue at Boyle Park, 3101 Boyle Park Road. No arrests have been made in that case.

Officer Steve Moore, a Little Rock police spokesman, said the killings were not considered related as of Monday.