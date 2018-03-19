Barbra Streisand said she’s never suffered sexual harassment but has felt abused by the media. During a tribute to Streisand’s decades of TV music specials and other programs, producer Ryan Murphy queried her about her career, the #MeToo movement and her aversion to interviews. “Never,” she replied when asked if she had been sexually mistreated. “I wasn’t like those pretty girls with those nice little noses. Maybe that’s why.” She acknowledged the power of protests against gender inequality sweeping through Hollywood and society. “We’re in a strange time now in terms of men and women and the pendulum swinging this way and that way, and it’s going to have to come to the center,” Streisand said. Her reluctance to talk to news outlets is based on years of what she called inaccurate reporting, including one story that claimed she has an “awards room” at home dedicated to her Oscars, Emmys and other trophies. Streisand said she demands control in her work but only in service to her art that has included directing, acting and producing TV movies, among them 1995’s Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story, about anti-gay discrimination in the military.

Demi Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety at a concert in New York with tour mate DJ Khaled, whose powerful words brought the pop star to tears. Lovato performed Friday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, telling the audience that March 15 was a proud day for her. DJ Khaled played the role of preacher, life coach and best friend as he offered words of inspiration, motivation and admiration to Lovato, who has been open about her issues with drugs and alcohol. He told the crowd “this is a special day” and repeatedly said “happy birthday” to Lovato, as she began to tear up. “Every time I see you I say, ‘Man, this is a strong queen,’” he said. “Six years ago, I was drinking vodka out of a Sprite bottle at 9 in the morning, throwing up in the car,” Lovato said. “So, I took a look at my life and I said, ‘Something has to change, I’ve got to get sober.’ So, I did. Thank you for being a part of saving my life. I love you guys,” she added. Lovato struggled with an eating disorder, self-mutilation and other issues, entering rehab in 2010. The 25-year-old has spoken out about her battles over the years, detailing her recovery in the YouTube documentary Simply Complicated, which was released last year. Lovato’s concert took another emotional turn when she performed the song “Father,” saying this was the first tour she’s been able to sing the song. Her biological father, who she has described as mean and abusive, died in 2013.