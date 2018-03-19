Andria Zafirakou, 39, became the first British educator to win the Global Teacher Prize, a highly competitive $1 million award, because of her work in helping inner-city students feel welcome and safe in a London borough with one of the highest murder rates in the country.

Amy Yu, 16, who disappeared in early March, was returned to her Pennsylvania home after being found in Mexico with Kevin Esterly, 45, a man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents’ permission and who now faces a charge of child custody interference, authorities said.

Trevor Weldon Ingram, 26, was arrested on charges of making a terroristic threat after being accused of emailing a bomb threat that prompted sponsors to cancel a scheduled concert by The Roots at the South by Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas.

Joanna Gamez-Aguillon, 27, of Dallas is in federal custody on charges accusing her of trying to smuggle a 14-year-old boy into the U.S. from Mexico by using an illegal Georgia birth certificate that was purchased by the teen’s mother in Savannah.

Travis Sauder, a Colorado wildlife manager, said it is not uncommon for people to come across young wildlife during this time of year, after firefighters plucked eight animals they thought were puppies from a storm drain, later finding out they were actually baby red foxes.

Donald Rowberry, a detective in Folsom, Calif., said officers responding to a call looked over a nearby fence and spotted dozens of bunnies, leading them to rescue a total of 286 of the animals living in unsanitary conditions on the property.

Richard Johnson Jr. and Reginald Luckett, both inmates at the Yazoo County Regional Facility in Mississippi, were captured by authorities after the men escaped, likely through a fence, investigators said.

Michael Ragusa, former mayor of Independence, La., has been indicted on a count of malfeasance in office stemming from allegations that he left Independence with a $900,000 debt after refusing to pay the town’s retirement share for its employees.

Daniel Lamarre, president of Cirque du Soleil, said the theatrical company is devastated by the news that Yann Arnaud, 38, who performed with the group for more than 15 years, died after his hand slipped off a set of double rings and he fell 20 feet during a performance in Tampa, Fla.