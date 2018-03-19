Home / Latest News /
North Little Rock man accused of driving while intoxicated with 2 children in vehicle, police say
A North Little Rock man is accused of driving while intoxicated with two children in his vehicle, police said.
On Sunday afternoon, an officer responded to the 6900 block of Arkansas 107 to investigate a report of an intoxicated person getting into a gold Lexus with two children, ages 6 and 8, and driving away, according to the arrest report.
The officer stopped the vehicle about 3:45 p.m. and arrested the driver, 32-year-old Dean Vance Hull, in the 1600 block of Winbourne Court, the report states.
Hull faces two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor as well as a DWI charge, records show. He was being held at the Pulaski County jail on $10,000 bond as of midday Monday.
