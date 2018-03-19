Oregon St. knocks off Tennessee

LEXINGTON REGION

OREGON STATE 66, TENNESSEE 59

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Oregon State Coach Scott Rueck had insulated himself from much of the media coverage leading into the women's NCAA Tournament.

But struggling to sleep at 2 a.m. Sunday morning before Oregon State faced Tennessee in the second round, Rueck stumbled upon an ESPN preview article.

He noticed a nugget about the Lady Vols having never lost at home in the NCAA Tournament and thought, "How often in life do you have a chance to do something for the first time?"

After informing his team at shoot-around about their shot at history, the Beavers went out and added another chapter to their renaissance.

Senior Marie Gulich had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead sixth-seeded Oregon State to its third consecutive regional semifinal appearance with a 66-59 victory over third-seeded Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena.

"We had an opportunity to do something today that is really special and that is a first," Rueck said. "So when the clock was ticking down right at the very end and we knew we had it, I just couldn't hardly believe how far this team has come."

Rueck can say the same for his program. The one-time Pac-12 Conference doormat has become a perennial contender with expectations to make deep tournament runs and share the stage with tradition-rich Tennessee.

The Lady Vols had been 57-0 at home in NCAA play with most of those victories coming under late Hall of Fame coach Pat Summitt, who led the team to eight national championships. It's the second consecutive season that Tennessee lost in the second round of the NCAAs and will miss the Sweet 16 in back-to-back seasons for the first time in the program's 37-year tournament history.

Tennessee (24-8) and Oregon State (25-7) played an intense game befitting of two teams separated by only one spot in the AP poll entering the tournament.

The Lady Vols went on an 11-2 run in the first quarter, punctuated by a Jaime Nared three-pointer, to take a 17-7 lead. But OSU switched to a zone defense in the second quarter that slowed Tennessee's offense and began hitting shots on the other end to claw back.

The Beavers embarked on a 13-2 run to take their first lead on two free throws by Kat Tudor with 2:44 remaining in the half. Rennia Davis hit a deep three-pointer to send Tennessee into halftime with a 26-24 advantage.

The teams battled through a physical third quarter, with Oregon State attacking the basket and drawing fouls to end the quarter on an 11-2 run for a 44-39 advantage.

The Beavers gradually built their lead to as large as 13 points. Tennessee made a desperate attempt to rally in the final minutes, but Oregon State managed to keep the Lady Vols at bay and beat Tennessee for the first time in five attempts.

Sports on 03/19/2018