100 years ago

March 19, 1918

PINE BLUFF -- Because Prosecuting Attorney T. G. Parham said that the two detectives upon which the state would largely depend in prosecuting former constable C.C. Green and Deputy Constable J.W. Reidinger, are afraid to come to Pine Bluff to testify, the trial of the former officers was postponed until April by Circuit Judge W.B. Sorrells in Circuit Court this morning. Early in January the two officers were removed from office, after the Grand Jury had indicted Constable Green for accessory after the fact to bribery, conspiracy, and nonfeasance in office, and Deputy Constable Reidinger for bribery, conspiracy, and nonfeasance in office, conspiracy, and selling liquor.

50 years ago

March 19, 1968

• Seventh-grade students who were displaced from the Jacksonville Junior High School annex by a fire Sunday that damaged six rooms on the east end of the annex will return to classes Wednesday morning, Superintendent Leroy Gattin said Monday. Gattin said some of the 475 students who used the annex would be placed in three classrooms in the junior high and the rest would be transported to Jacksonville Elementary School a few blocks away.

25 years ago

March 19, 1993

HOPE --A 13-year-old boy accused of murdering his 12-year-old friend will continue to be held on a first-degree murder charge until his next court date, as ordered Thursday by 8th Judicial District Juvenile Court Judge Jim Hudson. The boy has been held since Tuesday when he was arrested in the death of Brian Williams, 12, of Hope. Williams was found March 9 lying near some railroad tracks at their intersection with U.S. 67. He was treated for injuries he suffered from being struck by a train when he died in route to a Texarkana hospital. After Williams died, police discovered he had been shot in the face.

10 years ago

March 19, 2008

• Arkansas' early childhood education program for 3- and 4-year-olds remains in the top tier of the nation's preschool programs in terms of child access to the program, financial resources and quality standards. Those are the findings of the National Institute of Early Education Research at Rutgers University in New Jersey in its latest review of state-funded prekindergarten initiatives. The institute's study was critical of Arkansas only for failing to require all of its preschool teachers to hold bachelor's degrees in early childhood education or child development.

Metro on 03/19/2018