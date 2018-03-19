Pinstripes for Keuchel in 2019?

Houston Astros pitcher and former Arkansas Razorback Dallas Keuchel will be a free agent after the 2018 season.

Instead of the New York Yankees signing Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado, John Harper of the New York Daily News suggests the Bronx Bombers go after Keuchel instead.

"The Yankees clearly have interest, but after asking around on Friday, I get the impression the Giancarlo Stanton contract they inherited makes it less likely they would sign [Manny] Machado to a mega-deal, even if they do keep this year's payroll under the $197 million luxury-tax threshhold, as planned.

"And for that matter, scouts and execs I asked think it might be more likely the Yankees sign Dallas Keuchel than Machado.

"As one scout put it, 'Offense is not going to be a problem for them anytime soon. Are they going to outbid teams on a huge deal for Machado when they've got all those homegrown position players who they're going to have to pay eventually?

"Obviously a lot depends on what happens this year, but Keuchel might be a guy who helps put them over the top.

"Yes, a lot will happen in the meantime, including Brian Cashman perhaps making a trade for a starting pitcher in July, but certainly there's a case to be made for signing Keuchel, the Astros' lefty notorious Yankee-killer, over Machado.

"Keuchel will be 31 in 2019 but he's not a power guy, relying instead on late movement on both his two-seam fastball and his change-up that baffles hitters, with the Yankees as Exhibit A.

"Even after they finally got to him in Game 5 of the ALCS at the Stadium, Keuchel still owns the Yanks: in six regular season starts he is 4-2 with a 1.41 ERA, and in three postseason starts he is 2-1 with a 2.55 ERA."

New QB for Jets?

Columnist Steve Popper of The Record in Hackensack, N.J., believes the New York Jets must make the right move in selecting a quarterback in next month's NFL Draft after moving up to the No. 3 pick in the draft Saturday.

"In what is a quarterback-rich draft the New York Jets moved aggressively to acquire the No. 3 overall pick in the draft from the Indianapolis Colts, swapping their No. 6 overall pick as well as a pair of second-rounders in this year's draft, the No. 37 and 49 overall, as well as their second-round pick next year.

"Seems reasonable, considering there is a debate on just who is the best quarterback in this year's draft among a class that includes Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield. Maybe Lamar Jackson gets in the mix or Mason Rudolph or Luke Falk becomes this year's Tom Brady.

"You remember Tom Brady, don't you Jets fans? You remember that the Jets took the only quarterback in the first round of the 2000 draft, grabbing Chad Pennington at No. 18 overall. Actually, he was the only quarterback taken in the first two rounds, in the top 64 picks -- before Hofstra's Gio Carmazzi was plucked at No. 65. And it was all the way down at No. 199 that the Patriots selected Brady.

"Jets fans might know this better than any other group in sports. There is still a flinch reflex when they think about the quarterback draft of 1983 when John Elway went first overall and the Jets grabbed the fifth QB in the first round, Ken O'Brien. And that was three spots ahead of Dan Marino to the Dolphins.

"So maybe it's not whether you pick third or sixth or even first, but whether you make the right choice with that pick."

SPORTS QUIZ

What is the most victories Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel has in a season?

ANSWER

Keuchel won 20 games in 2015, earning the American League Cy Young Award.

