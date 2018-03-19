Home / Latest News /
Police: 21-year-old Arkansan injured in shooting behind IHOP
This article was published today at 10:26 a.m.
A shooting outside an IHOP injured a 21-year-old Arkansan early Sunday, authorities said.
Hot Springs police were called to the location at 3387 Central Ave. about 2:30 a.m., according to a news release from the department.
Officers found Tavvorye Whitaker-Lemons of Hot Springs behind the restaurant with gunshot wounds to his foot and leg, the release states. His injuries were said to be non-life threatening.
Whitaker-Lemons was uncooperative with police and refused to provide information, according to the release.
Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
