'Suspicious' package in downtown North Little Rock found to contain boxer shorts
This article was published today at 3:04 p.m. Updated today at 4:00 p.m.
4 p.m. UPDATE
A North Little Rock police spokesman says there is no threat to the public following a report of a suspicious package in North Little Rock on Monday afternoon.
According to Sgt. Amy Cooper with the North Little Rock Police Department, the package in question had some boxer shorts in it.
3 p.m. UPDATE
Police are investigating a suspicious package in North Little Rock, according to a department spokesman.
North Little Rock Police Department Sgt. Amy Cooper said authorities were dispatched to the 700 block of Main Street on Monday afternoon.
She said North Little Rock police are on scene. Further information on the situation was not immediately available.
