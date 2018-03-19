Records lay out details in 2 NLR homicide cases

Court records show an argument at a North Little Rock apartment led up to the shooting death of a 58-year-old man earlier this year.

North Little Rock police said they found Allen McGuire fatally shot on Jan. 19 at an apartment at 5120 Velvet Ridge Road.

Authorities earlier this month arrested 19-year-old Typaris Johnson and 17-year-old Shaquan Thompson in the killing and charged both with first-degree murder.

Court documents show Johnson is accused of getting into an argument with McGuire and pointing a gun at him in the lead-up to the shooting. And Thompson, according to the affidavit, was seen getting a firearm from a bedroom closet, then leaving the room, before shots were fired.

After being called to the apartment building on a report of gunfire, police found McGuire sitting on a couch inside with a .45-caliber pistol in his right hand. He was unresponsive and bleeding, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

On the floor around the couch, detectives found seven .45-caliber casings, according to the court documents. Police said a report from the state Crime Laboratory found that none of the casings matched the pistol in McGuire's hand, but two firearms were fired.

During the investigation, police interviewed Courtney Hunt, who occupies the apartment, and two children.

The interviews revealed Hunt invited McGuire over to "hang out," and when the two were visiting, both Johnson and Thompson arrived. The court documents described Johnson and Thompson as Hunt's friends.

Hunt told police the four of them sat in the living room area and started to smoke a "blunt."

"At one point, Typaris Johnson, became upset with McGuire over McGuire 'disrespecting' him," the affidavit says. "Johnson stood in front of McGuire, pointed a gun at him and began to argue with him."

Hunt said she told both of them to calm down because her children were in another room, according to the affidavit.

Johnson continued the argument and Hunt started to head toward the bedroom where the children were playing, the documents said.

The affidavit said two children in the bedroom saw Thompson enter the bedroom and get a firearm from a closet before leaving the room.

"Shortly after Thompson left the bedroom with a firearm, multiple shots were fired," the court records show.

Police said Hunt grabbed the children and got them out of the apartment through a window.

Both Johnson and Thompson were listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Sunday afternoon.

In a separate North Little Rock homicide, court documents also provide new information on the killing of 24-year-old Domorion Williams, who was found dead in a ditch on the city's east side last month.

Police have arrested Ronnie Lee Woolfolk, 32, in the killing and charged him with capital murder.

North Little Rock police found Williams' body after responding to the area of 7400 Baucum Pike on Feb. 27, the court documents said. The affidavit said Williams had been shot multiple times in the head, and evidence indicated several shots were fired at close range.

Police said Williams was found a little under 2 miles from his home at 310 Mills St.

During the investigation, police obtained cellphone records for Williams' number that covered activity in the days leading to his death.

The records led police to Woolfolk, who had two numbers that "repeatedly texted Williams during the last few hours leading up to the last dialed call or text from his phone," the affidavit says.

Police interviewed Woolfolk the day after Williams' body was found. Woolfolk told police he buys marijuana from Williams and had met him a few weeks ago.

During the interview, Woolfolk initially denied seeing Williams on Feb. 26 or 27 and later said they met at a North Little Rock McDonald's during the day.

"Woolfolk changed his story multiple times after additional evidence was presented to him that indicated he was involved in the murder of Williams," according to the affidavit.

Statements from Williams' family and friends, along with information from "cell phone records/tower information," show that Williams was at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock until around 11:11 p.m. Feb. 26.

Williams' grandmother picked him up from the university and took him to their house at 310 Mills St.

Police, according to the affidavit, analyzed Woolfolk's cellphone. A Google GPS mapping system in the phone showed that Woolfolk traveled to Williams' house at 310 Mills St., then left the location and went down Baucum Pike, the affidavit says.

"He came to a stop a short distance before the intersection of Baucum Pike and Mitcham Road," according to the affidavit. "This is the area where Williams' body was found."

Woolfolk was listed on the Pulaski County jail roster Sunday afternoon.

