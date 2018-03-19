Lee wins Bassmaster Classic

Jordan Lee repeated as champion of the Bassmaster Classic on Sunday, winning the event with a three-day total of 47 pounds, 6 ounces in Greenville, S.C. Lee won $300,000. He caught 16 pounds, 5 ounces Sunday, besting Brent Ehrler (46-1) and Jason Christie (45-15). Mike McClelland of Bella Vista finished 19th. He weighed in five fish worth 19-9 and finished at 38-12. Mark Davis of Mount Ida finished 24th at 32-8. On Sunday, Davis caught five fish worth 7-15.