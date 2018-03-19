TODAY’S DIV. I STATE GAMES: UCA men vs. Jacksonville State, UCA women vs. Weber State
This article was published today at 1:55 a.m.
UCA men vs. Jacksonville State
WHAT College Basketball Invitational quarterfinals
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Farris Center, Conway
RECORDS Central Arkansas 18-16; Jacksonville State 22-12
RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway
INTERNET ucasports.com
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
CENTRAL ARKANSAS
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jordan Howard, 5-11, Sr. 25.4 3.6 G Mathieu Kamba, 6-5, Sr. 13.9 6.2 G Matthew Mondesir, 6-5, Fr. 3.9 1.8 G DeAndre Jones, 6-5, Jr. 6.1 3.8 C Hayden Koval, 7-0, Fr. 8.8 5.4 COACH Russ Pennell (35-88 in fourth season at Central Arkansas, 144-154 overall in eighth season)
JACKSONVILLE STATE
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G M. Drumwright, 6-2, Sr. 12.7 2.6 G Jamall Gregory, 6-3, Jr. 8.7 3.5 G Maurice Dunlap, 6-2, Jr. 2.8 1.0 F Norbertas Giga, 7-0, Sr. 8.5 6.3 F Christian Cunningham, 6-7, Jr. 7.6 7.1 COACH Ray Harper (42-27 in second season at Jacksonville State, 473-154 in 19th season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCA JSU 81.2 Points for 71.7 79.0 Points against 65.3 -3.4 Rebound margin +6.2 +1.0 Turnover margin -0.1 45.5 FG pct. 45.9 35.9 3-pt. pct. 32.1 73.6 FT pct. 70.2 CHALK TALK Both Central Arkansas and Jacksonville State reached the College Basketball Invitational quarterfinals with overtime victories Wednesday. UCA won at Seattle 92-90 while Jacksonville State held off Canisius 80-78 in Buffalo, N.Y. … The Bears have won 18 games, the most they have won in their NCAA Division I history since moving up from Division II in 2006. … Today’s winner will advance to the CBI semifinals Wednesday. The tournament will be re-bracketed after today’s quarterfinal games.
— Jeremy Muck
UCA women vs. Weber State
WHAT Women’s Basketball Invitational quarterfinals
WHEN 7:30 p.m.
WHERE Farris Center, Conway
RECORDS Central Arkansas 23-9; Weber State 21-10
INTERNET ucasports.com
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
CENTRAL ARKANSAS
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Taylor Sells, 5-7, Soph. 5.1 4.3 G Kamry Orr, 5-6, Jr. 12.4 4.0 G Angel Williams, 5-6, Sr. 3.9 1.1 F Taylor Baudoin, 6-0, Sr. 15.7 7.1 C Kierra Jordan, 6-1, Sr. 11.1 8.0 COACH Sandra Rushing (127-59 in sixth season at Central Arkansas, 530-314
overall in 29th season)
WEBER STATE
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G J. Welch-Coleman, 5-3, Jr. 11.6 3.9 G Kailie Quinn, 5-9, Sr. 10.5 4.3 G Larryn Brooks, 5-6, Sr. 20.3 4.4 G Emily Drake, 5-9, Jr. 11.3 4.9 F Jocelyn Adams, 6-1, Sr. 6.7 8.3 COACH Bethann Ord (77-135 in 7th season at Weber State and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCA WSU 61.8 Points for 76.5 50.1 Points against 70.9 +5.0 Rebound margin -3.3 +2.2 Turnover margin +1.4 43.2 FG pct. 42.6 32.8 3-pt. pct. 36.4 68.2 FT pct. 77.2 CHALK TALK This is the first meeting between the University of Central Arkansas and Weber State. … The Sugar Bears defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 51-39 in the Women’s Basketball Invitational first round Thursday in Conway. It was UCA’s first NCAA Division I postseason victory. Sophomore guard Taylor Sells led the Sugar Bears with 12 points. … Weber State was 12-6 this season in the Big Sky Conference. … The Wildcats earned a 66-56 WBI first-round victory Thursday at Texas Southern. … Today’s winner will face Nevada or Fresno State in a semifinal game Friday or Saturday.
Print Headline: TODAY’S DIV. I STATE GAMES
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: TODAY’S DIV. I STATE GAMES: UCA men vs. Jacksonville State, UCA women vs. Weber State
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.