TODAY’S DIV. I STATE GAMES: UCA men vs. Jacksonville State, UCA women vs. Weber State

UCA men vs. Jacksonville State

WHAT College Basketball Invitational quarterfinals

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS Central Arkansas 18-16; Jacksonville State 22-12

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ucasports.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jordan Howard, 5-11, Sr. 25.4 3.6 G Mathieu Kamba, 6-5, Sr. 13.9 6.2 G Matthew Mondesir, 6-5, Fr. 3.9 1.8 G DeAndre Jones, 6-5, Jr. 6.1 3.8 C Hayden Koval, 7-0, Fr. 8.8 5.4 COACH Russ Pennell (35-88 in fourth season at Central Arkansas, 144-154 overall in eighth season)

JACKSONVILLE STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G M. Drumwright, 6-2, Sr. 12.7 2.6 G Jamall Gregory, 6-3, Jr. 8.7 3.5 G Maurice Dunlap, 6-2, Jr. 2.8 1.0 F Norbertas Giga, 7-0, Sr. 8.5 6.3 F Christian Cunningham, 6-7, Jr. 7.6 7.1 COACH Ray Harper (42-27 in second season at Jacksonville State, 473-154 in 19th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA JSU 81.2 Points for 71.7 79.0 Points against 65.3 -3.4 Rebound margin +6.2 +1.0 Turnover margin -0.1 45.5 FG pct. 45.9 35.9 3-pt. pct. 32.1 73.6 FT pct. 70.2 CHALK TALK Both Central Arkansas and Jacksonville State reached the College Basketball Invitational quarterfinals with overtime victories Wednesday. UCA won at Seattle 92-90 while Jacksonville State held off Canisius 80-78 in Buffalo, N.Y. … The Bears have won 18 games, the most they have won in their NCAA Division I history since moving up from Division II in 2006. … Today’s winner will advance to the CBI semifinals Wednesday. The tournament will be re-bracketed after today’s quarterfinal games.

— Jeremy Muck

UCA women vs. Weber State

WHAT Women’s Basketball Invitational quarterfinals

WHEN 7:30 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS Central Arkansas 23-9; Weber State 21-10

INTERNET ucasports.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Taylor Sells, 5-7, Soph. 5.1 4.3 G Kamry Orr, 5-6, Jr. 12.4 4.0 G Angel Williams, 5-6, Sr. 3.9 1.1 F Taylor Baudoin, 6-0, Sr. 15.7 7.1 C Kierra Jordan, 6-1, Sr. 11.1 8.0 COACH Sandra Rushing (127-59 in sixth season at Central Arkansas, 530-314

overall in 29th season)

WEBER STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G J. Welch-Coleman, 5-3, Jr. 11.6 3.9 G Kailie Quinn, 5-9, Sr. 10.5 4.3 G Larryn Brooks, 5-6, Sr. 20.3 4.4 G Emily Drake, 5-9, Jr. 11.3 4.9 F Jocelyn Adams, 6-1, Sr. 6.7 8.3 COACH Bethann Ord (77-135 in 7th season at Weber State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA WSU 61.8 Points for 76.5 50.1 Points against 70.9 +5.0 Rebound margin -3.3 +2.2 Turnover margin +1.4 43.2 FG pct. 42.6 32.8 3-pt. pct. 36.4 68.2 FT pct. 77.2 CHALK TALK This is the first meeting between the University of Central Arkansas and Weber State. … The Sugar Bears defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 51-39 in the Women’s Basketball Invitational first round Thursday in Conway. It was UCA’s first NCAA Division I postseason victory. Sophomore guard Taylor Sells led the Sugar Bears with 12 points. … Weber State was 12-6 this season in the Big Sky Conference. … The Wildcats earned a 66-56 WBI first-round victory Thursday at Texas Southern. … Today’s winner will face Nevada or Fresno State in a semifinal game Friday or Saturday.