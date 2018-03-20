68-year-old man arrested in North Little Rock pharmacy robbery, police say

Police have arrested a 68-year-old man in the robbery of a North Little Rock pharmacy last week.

Rickie Manuel of North Little Rock was arrested around 10:30 a.m. Monday at an office of the North Little Rock Police Department, 615 W. 29th St. He faces charges of robbery and theft of property, records show.

Authorities say Manuel entered the Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy at 3836 John F. Kennedy Blvd. on Thursday and demanded “prescription narcotics.”

Manuel was then handed an undisclosed amount of drugs and ran across the parking lot, according to an arrest report.

In an interview with police, the 68-year-old admitted to writing a note demanding pills and leaving the store with drugs, authorities said.

Manuel remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday morning.