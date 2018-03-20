Home / Latest News /
Arkansas sheriff's deputy fatally shoots man who held crossbow
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 6:41 a.m.
LONE ROCK — Authorities in north Arkansas say a sheriff's deputy investigating a report of a stolen tractor fatally shot a man who confronted him with a crossbow.
Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery says the shooting happened Monday night in Lone Rock, about 100 miles north of Little Rock. The sheriff says a deputy was responding to a call at a local store when he saw a tractor that matched the description of one that had been stolen earlier in the day.
Montgomery says the deputy stopped the tractor, and a man then confronted him with a crossbow. The sheriff says the deputy then opened fire, killing the man.
The deputy suffered minor injuries. Arkansas State Police agents are investigating.
