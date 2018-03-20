Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 7:03 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Arkansas sheriff's deputy fatally shoots man who held crossbow

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 6:41 a.m.

LONE ROCK — Authorities in north Arkansas say a sheriff's deputy investigating a report of a stolen tractor fatally shot a man who confronted him with a crossbow.

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery says the shooting happened Monday night in Lone Rock, about 100 miles north of Little Rock. The sheriff says a deputy was responding to a call at a local store when he saw a tractor that matched the description of one that had been stolen earlier in the day.

Montgomery says the deputy stopped the tractor, and a man then confronted him with a crossbow. The sheriff says the deputy then opened fire, killing the man.

The deputy suffered minor injuries. Arkansas State Police agents are investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas sheriff's deputy fatally shoots man who held crossbow

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online