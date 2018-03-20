Agency: Arkansas State Hospital worker took patient from facility without permission

Authorities are trying to locate an Arkansas State Hospital staff member who took a patient from the facility without authorization Tuesday.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services said in a news release that the staff member used access to the hospital's forensic unit to reach a patient, walk that individual out of the facility and drive off in a personal vehicle about 8:20 a.m., surveillance footage shows. The patient was involuntarily committed to the hospital by law enforcement.

The facility is located at 305 S. Palm St. in Little Rock.

The hospital said it has requested assistance from law enforcement. The employee will be fired once located, according to the release.

No further information was released as of Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back with Arkansas Online for updates.