Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 4:56 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Agency: Arkansas State Hospital worker took patient from facility without permission

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 4:24 p.m.


Authorities are trying to locate an Arkansas State Hospital staff member who took a patient from the facility without authorization Tuesday.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services said in a news release that the staff member used access to the hospital's forensic unit to reach a patient, walk that individual out of the facility and drive off in a personal vehicle about 8:20 a.m., surveillance footage shows. The patient was involuntarily committed to the hospital by law enforcement.

The facility is located at 305 S. Palm St. in Little Rock.

The hospital said it has requested assistance from law enforcement. The employee will be fired once located, according to the release.

No further information was released as of Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back with Arkansas Online for updates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Agency: Arkansas State Hospital worker took patient from facility without permission

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online