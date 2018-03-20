Court records: Former central Arkansas police sergeant took pills from evidence room

Court records show a former Jacksonville police sergeant is accused of taking prescription pills from the department’s evidence room in 2016.

The court documents show Christopher Schultz, a former Jacksonville sergeant, was taken into custody last week. He did not appear on the Pulaski County jail’s inmate roster Tuesday afternoon.

A warrant in his name was printed earlier this month and listed 10 felony counts, according to the documents.

The Arkansas State Police received a request from Jacksonville police in November 2016 to investigate the theft of narcotics from the agency’s evidence room, according to an affidavit.

In an interview with authorities, Schultz said he would remove the “contents of the evidence packages” and replace it with other drugs, according to the affidavit.

“Schultz stated he would use the hydrocodone for pain in his back. The pain in his back was the result of an injury that occurred while on duty,” the affidavit states.

