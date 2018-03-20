Ex-teacher formally charged with voyeurism in Arkansas case

A teacher who lost his job last year after being accused of filming a boy in a department store bathroom in Texas was formally charged last week in Arkansas in a separate case.

Shane Samuel Jones, 31, is facing charges for alleged misconduct involving filming boys in restrooms in both the Arkansas and Texas side of Texarkana. Last week, Miller County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kristian Robertson signed off on formal charges of voyeurism and video voyeurism.

Jones pleaded guilty to invasive video recording in Bowie County in February, but the plea was withdrawn after 202nd District Judge John Tidwell refused to approve a sentence of probation. Jones' case in Texas is expected to be presented to a Bowie County grand jury this month.

In November, an 11-year-old boy told his father a man had slipped his phone under the stall divider in a restroom at the J.C. Penney store in Central Mall in Texarkana, Texas, and police were called, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Jones later admitted filming and deleting a video of the boy, authorities said.

"He stated that he began videoing male students at his place of employment, Trinity Christian School, while they were using the toilets in the bathroom stalls approximately two years ago," the affidavit states.

Jones was fired from his job as a teacher at Trinity Christian, which is in Texarkana, Arkansas, because of the allegations. Jones began teaching at the school in 2015 after several years of employment as a teacher at College Hill Middle School, according to earlier reports.

If convicted of invasive video recording in Bowie County, Jones faces six months to two years in a Texas state jail. Both of the charges pending against Jones in Miller County are punishable by one to six years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.