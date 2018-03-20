Fassi, No. 3 Arkansas cruise to victories

Maria Fassi was a runaway winner of medalist honors on Tuesday to help propel the No. 3 Arkansas women's golf team to a nine-shot victory at the Evans-Derby Experience in Auburn, Ala.

Fassi, a junior from Pachuca Hidalgo, Mexico, won her fifth tournament of the season by shooting a 14 under par, five strokes better than teammate Maria Hoyos. Fassi joined former All-American and LPGA player of the year Stacey Lewis as the only Arkansas players to win five or more events in a season.

The Razorbacks dominated a field dotted with top 25 teams with an 11 under on Tuesday to finish at 28 under, the second-lowest tournament score in school history. No. 5 Duke was nine shots back at 19 under, followed by No. 2 Alabama (-14), No. 27 Auburn (-1) and No. 31 Florida State (+1). No. 12 Florida and No. 9 South Carolina tied for sixth at 2 over, ahead of five more teams in the 12-team field, including No. 41 Ole Miss (+24) and Mississippi State (+47).

Arkansas led wire to wire to capture its fifth tournament of the season.

Fassi carded an 8-under 64 on Sunday to race to a three-shot lead in the opening round, and her 5 under 67 was also the best round on Monday.

Hoyos, playing as an individual, finished with her second 2 under 70 in a row to finish alone in second, two shots ahead of South Carolina's Ainhoa Olarra.

Arkansas senior Alanna Uriell tied for 7th place at 5 under, while junior Kaylee Benton was one shot back in a tie for 9th. The Razorbacks' junior duo of Cara Gorlei and Dylan Kim shot matching 68s on Tuesday and tied for 28th place.

The Razorbacks will play one more event, the Liz Murphy Class in Athens, Ga., on April 13-15, before competing in the SEC Championships starting April. 18 at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Ala.