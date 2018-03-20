GOLF: Fassi, Razorbacks in lead; Overstreet leads UA men; ATU men second in Oklahoma

The No. 3 University of Arkansas, Fayetteville women’s golf team, led by junior Maria Fassi, soared into the lead after two rounds of the Evans-Derby Experience in Auburn, Ala., on Monday.

The Razorbacks fired a team score of 9 under 279 on the 6,280-yard par 72 Auburn University Club course to post a total of 17 under and take a five-shot lead over No. 5 Duke into today’s final round of the 12-team event.

Fassi, aiming for her fifth title of the season, led the way with a 5 under par that included three birdies and an eagle. Her 13 under total leads teammate Maria Hoyos, who is playing as an individual, by six strokes.

Arkansas’ Kaylee Benton is tied for sixth at 4 under, while Alana Uriell is tied for 10th (-3), and Dylan Kim and Cara Gorlei are tied for 46th (+6).

The remainder of the top five are No. 31 Florida State (-6), No. 2 Alabama (-4) and No. 27 Auburn (-1).

The Razorbacks will tee off at 8 a.m. today with playing partners Duke, Florida State and Alabama.

Overstreet leads UA men

The No. 16 Arkansas men’s golf team posted a team score of 579 on Monday at the Valspar Collegiate in Palm City, Fla.

Oklahoma State has a 12-shot lead on Baylor.

Mason Overstreet shot a 2-over 73 and leads the Razorbacks, as he’s tied for 25th. William Buhl is tied for 40th. Luis Garza is tied for 31st overall while Ortiz is in a tie for 53rd.

Landon Ernst is tied for 79th, playing as an individual. Tyson Reeder is in 84th place.

ATU men second in Oklahoma

Arkansas Tech University’s men’s team shot a 313 and trails host Central Oklahoma by 13 strokes at the UCO Broncho Invitational in Edmond, Okla.

Harding University (318) is in fourth place while Henderson State University (323) is in 10th place and Southern Arkansas University (331).

Individually, Arkansas Tech’s Austin Gean is in third place with a 71 and trails Central Oklahoma’s Alexander Hughes by two strokes. Southern Arkansas’ Kade Johnson is tied for eighth with a 75. Henderson State’s Mitchell Ford is tied for 10th with a 76. Harding’s Cooper Dunn is tied for 15th with a 77.