Harding duo named player, pitcher of the week in Great American Conference

Harding’s Jake Tisevich and Jackson Ward were named player and pitcher of the week by the Great American Conference on Monday, respectively.

Tisvich went 3 for 4 with 2 doubles and a stolen base in a victory over the University of Arkansas at Monticello. He had 5 hits, including a home run and 2 doubles in a 9-5 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Ward became the first pticher to shut out Oklahoma Baptist in the last 105 games with 8 strikeouts in a 5-hit performance.