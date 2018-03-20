Harding duo named player, pitcher of the week in Great American Conference
By Democrat-Gazette press services
Harding’s Jake Tisevich and Jackson Ward were named player and pitcher of the week by the Great American Conference on Monday, respectively.
Tisvich went 3 for 4 with 2 doubles and a stolen base in a victory over the University of Arkansas at Monticello. He had 5 hits, including a home run and 2 doubles in a 9-5 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State.
Ward became the first pticher to shut out Oklahoma Baptist in the last 105 games with 8 strikeouts in a 5-hit performance.
