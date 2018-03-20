Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 8:34 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Harding duo named player, pitcher of the week in Great American Conference

By Democrat-Gazette press services

This article was published today at 2:49 a.m.

Harding’s Jake Tisevich and Jackson Ward were named player and pitcher of the week by the Great American Conference on Monday, respectively.

Tisvich went 3 for 4 with 2 doubles and a stolen base in a victory over the University of Arkansas at Monticello. He had 5 hits, including a home run and 2 doubles in a 9-5 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Ward became the first pticher to shut out Oklahoma Baptist in the last 105 games with 8 strikeouts in a 5-hit performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Harding duo named player, pitcher of the week in Great American Conference

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online