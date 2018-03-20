NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Big stripers are biting on the south end of the lake.

Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina said stripers to 44 pounds have been caught recently. Several weighing in the 20s have been reported.

The fish have moved farther north than in previous weeks. Try between Horseshoe Bend and Hickory Creek parks with brood minnows or shad.

Crappie are biting well on spider rigs with minnows as bait set 10 to 12 feet deep. Crappie are also biting jigs around timber, but spider rigs are the best method.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said crappie fishing is good in the creek arms of the midlake area, such as Joe's Creek, Blackburn Creek and Esculapia Hollow. Minnows are out-fishing jigs. Fish 12 to 15 feet deep around timber.

Try crawdad-colored crank baits, spinner baits or jerk baits for black bass. Walleye are biting crank baits in the White River arm at Twin Bridges access.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store said Power Bait tipped with a waxworm is the best way to catch trout with bait.

The best flies are nymphs, midges and micro jigs. Small spoons are the top lure.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said crappie are biting small jigs four to 16 feet deep. Use crank baits for black bass.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike McBride at the lake bait shop said channel catfish are biting well on chicken liver. Black bass are hitting spinner baits, plastic worms or jig and pigs.

A few crappie have been caught with minnows or jigs five feet deep.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud said some good-sized channel catfish have been caught with liver or cut bait.

Black bass are biting assorted soft plastic lures two to 20 feet deep.

Siloam Springs Lake

Stroud recommends using jerk baits or square-billed crank baits. Try for crappie with minnows five to 10 feet deep.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass are biting at all Bella Vista Lakes. Try Alabama rigs, crank baits or jig and pigs.

Trout at Lake Brittany should bite Power Bait or small spoons.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair fishing for largemouth bass with Alabama rigs, lipless crank baits and spinner baits.

Crappie and white bass are slow.

Table Rock Lake

Pete Wenners at Pete's Professional Guide Service said black bass are biting grubs, jig and pigs, or crank baits in crawdad colors.

Sports on 03/20/2018