2 carjackings reported in Little Rock about an hour apart, authorities say

Two carjackings were reported early Tuesday in Arkansas’ capital city, police said.

A 16-year-old victim told police that he was approached by two people as he exited his vehicle shortly after midnight at K. Hall & Sons Produce, 1900 Wright Ave.

The pair, who both had guns, ordered that he go into the store before they drove away east on Wright Avenue in his gray 2016 Toyota Corolla, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The report noted that the pair had exited another vehicle before approaching him, but a description of that vehicle was not available.

About an hour later, another carjacking happened in the 100 block of West 24th Street, about 1.7 miles southwest of the Wright Avenue robbery.

A 39-year-old woman said four people who appeared to be teenagers approached her white 2010 Volvo XC60 as she was inside. The assailants threatened to shoot her, she told police.

As she got out of the SUV, the four entered her SUV and drove south on Main Street toward Roosevelt Road, according to authorities.

Officers later found the vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 530 and tried to initiate a traffic stop but pursued the SUV when the driver didn't stop, the report noted.

Police reportedly lost sight of the stolen SUV as it traveled south on Arkansas 365 toward Wrightsville.

Also listed as stolen from the 39-year-old were about $250 in cash and a Coach purse valued at $550.

Lt. Michael Ford, a Little Rock police spokesman, said the carjackings were not considered related.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of either report.