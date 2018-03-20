Police: 2 gunmen order employees of North Little Rock Pizza Hut to ground, take $1,500 in cash

Two gunmen robbed a North Little Rock Pizza Hut early Saturday, employees told police.

Officers were called to the location at 4704 Camp Robinson Road about 12:15 a.m., a report shows.

Two employees told police the robbers came into the restaurant and pointed handguns at them while ordering them to get on the ground.

One of the gunmen took about $1,500 in cash from the business, according to the report, and ran north on Camp Robinson Road. The other left a few minutes later and ran east toward a nearby walking trail, the report states.

The business' alarm system was said to have been working earlier in the day, but it did not work at the time of the robbery. The security cameras were also not working at the time, one of the employees told officers.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.