Police: Armed pair in masks force way into North Little Rock home, rob teens; 1 struck with gun

Two armed intruders stole a TV, cash and hair supplies from people inside a North Little Rock home and struck one teen in the eye with a gun early Sunday, police said.

Officers were called to a residence in the 2100 block of Division Street shortly after 12 a.m., a report shows. There, a 19-year-old said she had some friends over and was sitting in her living room when she heard a noise outside.

A few minutes later, two males in black clothes and camouflage ski masks busted through her front door and pointed guns at everyone inside, asking "Where the money?"

The intruders took the TV from her bedroom, she said.

Another 19-year-old who was in the home at the time gave a similar statement to officers but said the robbers were wearing white shirts as masks instead. She and an 18-year-old man who was also there reportedly hid in a closet, where the intruders found them.

The man said he stood outside the closet to protect the 19-year-old. One of the intruders pushed him against the wall and demanded money, the report states. When he didn't give them anything, he was struck in the eye with a gun, he told police.

He said the assailant ordered the two to take off their clothes but was called by the other robber, who told him they had to go. The 18-year-old refused medical treatment for his eye at the scene but later went to the hospital, police said.

A 20-year-old who was also in the residence at the time said his wallet with a debit card and $115 in cash inside was taken. A backpack with $100 worth of hair supplies inside was also listed as stolen.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.