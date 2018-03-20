Pulaski County accepting donations for new program that gives professional clothing to young men

Pulaski County is accepting donations for its new 100 Suits program, which will provide professional clothing for young men in under-served communities.

Created by Jamie Scott, the county’s youth services director, the countywide program will help boys and young men ages 11 to 19 make positive first impressions with their professional attire, according to a news release.

A suit helps when interviewing for jobs, internships, scholarships as well as at worship services and professional events, the news release said.

“So many intelligent, capable young men in our community simply lack the resources to make a positive first impression,” Scott said in a statement.

“One suit won’t solve all the problems these young men face, but I’ve seen the difference a crisp, sharp-looking suit can make in the life of a young man.”

Jimmy Warren, the 100 Suits program coordinator, said in a statement that the program will “help these young men achieve success.”

“Yes, they get a suit, but these young men will also develop skills to prepare for successful careers,” Warren said.

A county spokesman said in an email that all suits will be donated or purchased with donated funds. The county is still deciding how it will decide which children are eligible to receive suits.

The program is just for young men, the spokesman said.

Pulaski County is asking for donations. Anyone with a new or gently worn suit can fill out an application by clicking this link.

Donations are also being accepted at donorbox.org/100suits.