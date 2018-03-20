Home / Latest News /
Republican lawmakers propose banning all abortions in Ohio
This article was published today at 11:29 a.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — All abortions would be banned in Ohio under a proposal introduced by Republican state lawmakers.
The bill would prohibit abortions even in cases of rape, incest or danger to a woman's life.
Cleveland.com reports the proposal would allow criminal charges against pregnant women seeking abortions and would characterize an "unborn human" as a person under Ohio's criminal code regarding homicide.
The abortion-rights group NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio criticized the proposal, saying it could let doctors face murder charges punishable by prison or death sentences.
Reps. Ron Hood, of Ashville, and Nino Vitale, of Urbana, sponsored the measure, and more House Republicans signed on.
Ohio has incrementally added abortion restrictions in recent years. Last week, a judge put on hold a state ban on abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.
hah406 says... March 20, 2018 at 11:43 a.m.
More insanity from the GOP. An "unborn human" is also known as a fetus or an embryo, and doesn't become a person until it can live outside of the womb, as stated by the SCOTUS. No whack job GOP legislator can change that. If you don't like abortions, then don't have one.
RBear says... March 20, 2018 at 12:25 p.m.
This is being put forth as a test case against Roe v. Wade and is illegal under current legal precedence. What is subtly hidden in the article is the last statement which is what drove this bill in the OH legislature. While I am opposed to abortions personally, I do see the need to provide this options in certain cases and also support a woman's right to choose. It is a position held by most Democrats and many moderate Republicans. It only becomes an issue when the nanny state right wingers make it such.
