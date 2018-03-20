SAU pitcher earns weekly award
By Democrat-Gazette press services
Southern Arkansas University’s Brooke Ford-Nelson was named pitcher of the week by the Great American Conference.
Ford-Nelson improved to 8-2 with a 0.76 earned-run average after allowing 1 earned run in 17 innings last week. She had 18 strikeouts and 1 walk. She pitched a complete-game, 8-inning shutout against Texas A&M-Kingsville won by the Muleriders 1-0 and allowed 1 run in 2 starts against Southwestern Oklahoma State.
