Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 8:35 a.m.

SAU pitcher earns weekly award

By Democrat-Gazette press services

This article was published today at 2:49 a.m.

Southern Arkansas University’s Brooke Ford-Nelson was named pitcher of the week by the Great American Conference.

Ford-Nelson improved to 8-2 with a 0.76 earned-run average after allowing 1 earned run in 17 innings last week. She had 18 strikeouts and 1 walk. She pitched a complete-game, 8-inning shutout against Texas A&M-Kingsville won by the Muleriders 1-0 and allowed 1 run in 2 starts against Southwestern Oklahoma State.

