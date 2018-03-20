Meetings set relating to fatal deer disease

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host special public meetings concerning chronic wasting disease in Fort Smith and Springdale.

The Fort Smith meeting will be held at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center beginning at 6 p.m. April 3. The Springdale meeting will be held at Cross Church, 1709 Johnson Road, beginning at 6 p.m. April 5.

Since the beginning of the 2017-2018 deer hunting season, positive cases of CWD have been found in three new Arkansas counties – Benton, Sebastian and Washington. Many more positive cases of CWD were found within the previously established CWD Management Zone as well. Biologists have located 357 positive cases of CWD since it was first detected in Arkansas in February 2016.

The public meeting will give a brief introduction to the disease, the latest science and current information on the disease’s range in Arkansas. Biologists also will explain newly proposed regulations to slow its spread. Ballard hopes to give more detail about the research behind these regulations and how they can benefit hunters and biologists in the fight against CWD.

There is no known cure for CWD and the only methods to combat it are to slow its spread through natural means, such as deer movement, and eliminate the unnatural movement of potentially infected animals or their carcasses to new areas.