Style: Celebrating Easter
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:41 a.m.
Easter feasts are about tradition and celebrating the season.
Food editor Kelly Brant could think of no better way to do both than to share favorite/best Easter and Easter-appropriate recipes.
The menu:
Devilish Deviled Eggs
Slow Cooker Honey-Spiced Ham
Braised Green Onions
Roasted Radishes With Brown Butter
Pea Salad With Cheddar and Mint
Frank Miles’ Jail House Rolls
Fluffy Coconut Cupcakes
Strawberry Pudding
For the recipes, and Lorri Hambuchen’s wine pairing suggestions, read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Style.
