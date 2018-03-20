Style: Celebrating Easter

Easter feasts are about tradition and celebrating the season.

Food editor Kelly Brant could think of no better way to do both than to share favorite/best Easter and Easter-appropriate recipes.

The menu:

Devilish Deviled Eggs

Slow Cooker Honey-Spiced Ham

Braised Green Onions

Roasted Radishes With Brown Butter

Pea Salad With Cheddar and Mint

Frank Miles’ Jail House Rolls

Fluffy Coconut Cupcakes

Strawberry Pudding

For the recipes, and Lorri Hambuchen’s wine pairing suggestions, read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Style.