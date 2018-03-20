Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 12:45 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Style: Celebrating Easter

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 11:41 a.m.

Easter feasts are about tradition and celebrating the season.

Food editor Kelly Brant could think of no better way to do both than to share favorite/best Easter and Easter-appropriate recipes.

The menu:

Devilish Deviled Eggs

Slow Cooker Honey-Spiced Ham

Braised Green Onions

Roasted Radishes With Brown Butter

Pea Salad With Cheddar and Mint

Frank Miles’ Jail House Rolls

Fluffy Coconut Cupcakes

Strawberry Pudding

For the recipes, and Lorri Hambuchen’s wine pairing suggestions, read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Style.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Style: Celebrating Easter

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online