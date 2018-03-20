Home / Latest News /
Suspected human bones found near Hot Springs
By Hot Springs Sentinel-Record
This article was published today at 9:41 a.m.
Bones believed to be human remains were found Sunday afternoon in a field east of Hot Springs, according to a Garland County sheriff's incident report.
A city employee found the remains around 1 p.m. at the end of Marney Lane, which is located off the 100 block of Akers Road. The worker notified the sheriff's department. Cpl. Jeremy Simpson and Deputy Andrew Goodman responded to the scene and taped off the area until investigators got there.
Deputy Coroner Ryan Hamilton responded to the scene and reportedly confirmed the bones found were human.
The remains were sent to the state Crime Lab in Little Rock for positive identification, Sgt. John Schroeder said Monday, noting no other information was yet known.
