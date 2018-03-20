U.S. House candidate in Arkansas' 2nd District unveils economic plan

With the question answered of which Democrats' names will appear in the 2nd Congressional District race, candidate Paul Spencer on Monday drew in the press for a rollout of his extensive -- and expensive -- six-point economic plan.

Spencer, a social studies teacher at Catholic High School for Boys, announced in July his intention to run for the seat now held by Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill, and he currently leads three other Democrats in fundraising. However, one of the latest newcomers to the race, state Rep. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, is a better-known name in the district and has yet to file his first campaign finance report.

Spencer's staff of 15 includes four of his former students. On Monday, he spoke generously of Tucker, while describing the two-term state representative as the "establishment candidate."

"We're willing to try things that are not in the mainstream," Spencer said to a reporter after the event.

Spencer's proposals, presented one by one by staff members and his wife, Stephanie, included: establishing banking at post offices, expanding rural broadband access, implementing a single-payer "Medicare for all" health care system, investing in minority-group communities and businesses, expanding government-assisted housing, and eliminating federally held student debt while using taxpayer funds to pay off such privately held debts.

The Spencer campaign did not provide a full cost estimate for these proposals, but the candidate admitted they would not come cheaply. (The plan to expand government housing, alone, would cost $40 billion, according to a news release.)

Instead, he argued that some plans -- such as establishing a postal banking system -- could provide income to the government and that eliminating waste could drive down the cost of others. He said he would support reversing an estimated $1.5 trillion tax cut passed by Republicans in Congress last year, while "re-evaluating" defense spending and foreign policy commitments.

"Does it cost money?" Spencer said at the news conference. "Everything that's worthwhile does."

While the news conference highlighted Spencer's ideas, spokesman Reed Brewer made reference to candidates whose websites include links to donate but no pages about the candidates or their platforms, a not-so-subtle reference to Tucker's simple campaign page. The other candidates, teacher Gwen Combs and Clinton School of Public Service employee Jonathan Dunkley, both have more detailed information on their websites.

Reached by phone Monday, Tucker said he was planning to add more to his website as soon as this week.

"A lot of the things I'm running on are what I've been pushing for in the Legislature the past four years," Tucker said, specifying that health care, education, jobs and the economy would be central tenets of his campaign.

The four candidates running in the 2nd District's May 22 Democratic primary make the district -- which includes Little Rock and its suburbs -- the most competed-for of the state's four congressional seats.

The two-term incumbent Hill has already stockpiled more than $1.3 million in cash, while Spencer leads Democrats with $128,204, according to federal campaign finance reports. Hill won re-election in 2016 with more than 58 percent of the vote.

Metro on 03/20/2018