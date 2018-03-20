BASKETBALL

Ole Miss tabs Davis

Kermit Davis was comfortable at Middle Tennessee, but after 16 seasons he was ready for the challenge of leading a program in the SEC. The 58-year-old has been given that opportunity at Mississippi, where he was introduced as coach on Monday. The introduction came less than 24 hours after Middle Tennessee fell to Louisville in the second round of the NIT. “It was just one of those things that I knew it was the right place for me,” Davis said. Davis — a Leakesville, Miss., native — replaces Andy Kennedy, who coached Ole Miss for 12 seasons and was the winningest coach in program history before he resigned with two weeks left in a disappointing season. Davis will earn a base salary of $2.5 million annually on a four-year contract, which is the longest allowed by state law. He can earn incentives for accomplishments like boosting average attendance and conference championships. Middle Tennessee became one of the best mid-majors in the nation under Davis’ guidance. In his 11th season, Davis led the Blue Raiders back to the NCAA Tournament after a 12-year absence. The Blue Raiders had upset victories in the NCAA Tournament in both 2016 and 2017, beating Michigan State and Minnesota, respectively. He is taking over a program at Ole Miss that last made the tournament in 2015. Ole Miss is coming off a 12-20 season and finished last in the SEC with a 5-13 record. Maybe the most notable portion of Davis’ contract is the bump in assistant pay. The salary pool Davis will have to work with has been pushed to $900,000, and two of those positions have already been filled. Middle Tennessee assistants Win Case and Ronnie Hamilton will come with Davis to Ole Miss. Davis said the third assistant position could be filled by a current member of the Ole Miss staff or he could open up the spot for a national search.

Tigers to hire Hardaway

Former Memphis All-American Penny Hardaway is heading back to his alma mater —as its men’s basketball coach. Memphis will announce Hardaway as its next coach today, said a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press Monday on condition of anonymity because Memphis hasn’t publicly announced the hire. Memphis has scheduled a news conference for Tuesday. The 46-year-old Hardaway replaces Tubby Smith, who was fired after going 40-26 in two seasons with Memphis. Hardaway is a four-time NBA All-Star and three-time All-NBA player who will be making his college coaching debut with the Tigers. He has been coaching for years with his own AAU program, Team Penny, and won his third consecutive Tennessee high school championship at Memphis East last weekend.

BASEBALL

Astros sign Altuve

The defending World Series champion Houston Astros finalized a seven-year, $163.5 million contract Monday with second baseman Jose Altuve that guaranteed the AL MVP an additional $151 million over five seasons. Altuve, 27, had been among baseball’s best bargains. He agreed in 2013 to a deal that originally guaranteed $12.5 million from 2014-2017 and included club options for 2018 at $6 million and 2019 at $6.5 million. His new deal keeps those salaries and adds a $21 million signing bonus, of which $1 million is payable upon the deal’s approval by the commissioner’s office and $10 million each on July 1 in 2018 and 2019. He gets annual salaries of $26 million from 2020-2024. Altuve all gets a no-trade provision, a hotel suite on road trips and premium stadium seats. From 2021-2024, his salaries in the remainder of the contract would increase by $3 million if he is voted MVP, $2 million if he finishes second and $1 million if he finishes third. Altuve would have been eligible for free agency after the 2019 season. The 5-foot-6 Altuve hit .346 last season to win his second consecutive AL batting title and third in four seasons. He had 24 home runs, 82 RBI and 32 stolen bases.

GOLF

Match Play groups drawn

Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed go from being teammates to opponents in match play. Spieth and Reed have a 7-2-2 record as partners in two Ryder Cups and last year’s Presidents Cup. They were drawn in the same four-man group for the Dell Technologies Match Play, which starts Wednesday at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. Spieth knows the course well from his days playing for the Texas Longhorns. The format at this World Golf Championship is round-robin play through Friday, with the winners of each 16 groups advancing to a weekend of single elimination. Dustin Johnson is the No. 1 seed. Also in his group is Kevin Kisner, one of his best friends from junior golf in South Carolina. Tommy Fleet-wood faces an all-England match Wednesday against Ian Poulter.

BASKETBALL

Lue taking leave from Cavaliers

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers Coach Tyronn Lue is taking a leave of absence from the team to address health issues that have included chest pains and loss of sleep.

Lue said Monday in statement that tests have offered no conclusion about what the issue is and offered no timetable for his return. The coach said he feels he needs to step away “and focus on trying to establish a stronger and healthier foundation” from which to coach the rest of the season.

“While I have tried to work through it, the last thing I want is for it to affect the team. I am going to use this time to focus on a prescribed routine and medication, which has previously been difficult to start in the midst of a season,” Lue said. “My goal is to come out of it a stronger and healthier version of myself so I can continue to lead this team to the championship we are all working towards.”

Associate head coach Larry Drew will run the team in Lue’s absence starting with Monday’s home game against Milwaukee. Drew said he received a text message from Lue at 1:30 a.m. saying, “It’s your show.”

LeBron James said he was informed of Lue’s decision at morning shootaround, saying it was “probably well overdue.”

“I knew he was struggling, but he was never not himself. He was just dealing with it the best way he could,” James said. “Once he leaves the gym and goes home, there’s things we don’t know, but he was the same every single day even though he was going through what he was going through.”

A stress-filled season for the Cavs has taken a toll on the 40-year-old Lue, who led them to the 2016 NBA championship after taking over for David Blatt midway through that season. They are 40-29, third in the Eastern Conference, and have endured roster shake-ups, injuries and other distractions as they try to return to the NBA Finals.

Lue spent the second half of Cleveland’s victory in Chicago on Saturday in the locker room because of an illness, the second time this season he left a game because he wasn’t feeling well. The former NBA guard also sat one out against Chicago at home in December.

Drew has previous head coaching experience with Atlanta and Milwaukee.