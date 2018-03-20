18-year-old accused of being 1 of 4 who fired shots after car followed in Little Rock

A Little Rock teenager arrested Monday has been identified as one of four who fired shots at two people in the city earlier this month.

Cetiona Maxwell, 18, was arrested around 8 p.m. on charges of aggravated assault, terrorist act and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, records show.

Around 9:10 p.m. March 12, officers in the 1000 block of South Battery Street heard between three to six gunshots south of them, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The 34-year-old driver of a gray 2016 Dodge Charger, who flagged down police, said that he and a passenger were traveling east on Asher Avenue near Brown Street when a silver Nissan car pulled up behind them and followed “aggressively.”

The Nissan matched the Dodge's changes in lanes and speed, according to the report.

Police said the Dodge's driver later accelerated in an attempt to get away and pulled into K. Hall & Sons Produce, 1900 Wright Ave. The Nissan reportedly stopped in the middle of the road south of the business.

Four occupants inside the Nissan then displayed weapons and fired “several rounds” at the victims before fleeing north on Battery Street, according to authorities. No injuries were reported.

According to the arrest report, Maxwell was identified as one of the occupants.

Maxwell remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday afternoon, and bail had not been set. She is scheduled to appear in court Monday.