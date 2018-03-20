Home / Latest News /
Woman mauled by coyote, left 'drenched in blood'
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:25 a.m.
BROOKVILLE, Pa. — Authorities are on the hunt for a possibly rabid coyote that mauled a Pennsylvania woman, leaving her badly wounded and "drenched in blood."
Brookville borough police say a night shift employee of an assisted living community was attacked around midnight Sunday while she was walking in the area. The Courier Express reports the animal attacked her from a nearby bush, biting her numerous times.
Brookville Police Chief Vince Markle says the woman was "drenched in blood" and required over 20 stitches and a rabies vaccination. He says the woman may also need reconstructive surgery.
Brookville is about 80 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.
