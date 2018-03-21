Sheriff: Arkansan mistakenly included meth with water bill payment

An Arkansas man mistakenly stuffed methamphetamine into an envelope he was using to pay a water bill, authorities say.

James Hoey, 66, of Paragould faces charges related to possession of drugs and paraphernalia, according to a report from the Greene County sheriff’s office.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office received a report from the Western Greene County Regional Water District in reference to a suspicious substance.

Authorities then went to the water department, where they found cash as well as a “white crystal-like sold rock” inside a white envelope, according to a report.

The sheriff’s office said a test later determined that the substance was about 7.1 grams of methamphetamine.

Hoey told investigators that “it must have been a mistake on his part” to place meth in with his payment at the after-hours drop box.

During a search of Hoey’s residence in the 12000 block of Arkansas 141 North, the sheriff’s office said it found suspected meth and marijuana as well as glass pipes and a push rod.

In total, about 45 grams of suspected meth and 96 grams of suspected marijuana were found, the report detailed.

When asked if he was a drug dealer, Hoey replied, “No, not really,” adding that he “only sold to three or four people,” the report states.

Hoey remained at the Greene County jail as of Wednesday afternoon, and his bail had not been set, records show. He has a court appearance scheduled for Thursday.