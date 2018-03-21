Arkansas man wins $100,000 off $5 lottery ticket

An Arkansas man won $100,000 off a $5 lottery ticket, officials said Wednesday.

Joel Mitchell of Paragould won playing the Bank On It game, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery wrote on Facebook.

The 56-year-old bought the ticket at Murphy Express, 2516 W. Kingshighway, in Paragould, according to lottery officials.

Mitchell said he plans to use the prize to pay off his house, the lottery wrote.