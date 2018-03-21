Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 5:25 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Arkansas man wins $100,000 off $5 lottery ticket

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 3:52 p.m.


An Arkansas man won $100,000 off a $5 lottery ticket, officials said Wednesday.

Joel Mitchell of Paragould won playing the Bank On It game, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery wrote on Facebook.

The 56-year-old bought the ticket at Murphy Express, 2516 W. Kingshighway, in Paragould, according to lottery officials.

Mitchell said he plans to use the prize to pay off his house, the lottery wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas man wins $100,000 off $5 lottery ticket

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online