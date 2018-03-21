Arkansas park closing for camping season because of flooding damage, agency says

Flooding damage at a campground in northeast Arkansas has spurred a temporary closure of the park, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

In a statement Tuesday, the agency’s Mountain Home Project office said that River Run Park on Bull Shoals Lake would be closed for this year’s camping season. According to the park’s website, the season runs from April 1 through Sept. 30.

Recent flooding damaged infrastructure in the park, and “multiple projects” must be finished before it is safe for visitors, the agency said. Those projects are set to include repaving roads and upgrading electrical facilities.

The Corps advised that visitors should not go around barricaded areas at Bull Shoals Lake.