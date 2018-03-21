Authorities in northeast Arkansas investigating woman's death as homicide

Police in northeast Arkansas are investigating a woman’s death as a homicide after the release of a preliminary report into her killing.

Around 7:50 p.m. Saturday, authorities were called to a Jonesboro residence on Gilbert Street in reference to an unresponsive woman, according to a news release.

Inside the home was the body of 37-year-old Shonda Gonzalez, the Jonesboro Police Department said.

No signs of forced entry were found at the scene, according to authorities. The circumstances of her killing were not immediately clear.

Initially, investigators believed that a medical condition may have led to her death, police said.

Gonzalez’s body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy. A preliminary report concluded Tuesday that her death was the result of a homicide.

An investigation is ongoing into the killing.