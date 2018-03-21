Ex-NFL RB rolls out new 'pot' products

Ricky Williams is no longer just a Heisman Trophy winner, a former Miami Dolphins running back, and a 10-year veteran of the NFL. Now he's also the purveyor of his own brand of marijuana products.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Real Wellness by Ricky Williams products went on sale Tuesday in California. And yes, the products are health-focused. They won't be available recreationally (which is now legal in California) but will be sold in medical marijuana dispensaries. Real Wellness is starting with six different products: a salve, two tonics, and three types of vape cartridges.

Real Wellness is a reflection of Williams' worldview. He's studied herbalism and has been a strong advocate for the legalization of marijuana. He also supports use for athletes as a way of managing pain. Williams also was suspended twice during his playing career for using marijuana.

Williams knows how to have fun with it. In February, he hosted a weed-friendly Super Bowl party that was so popular, Williams had to triple the number of available spots from 50 to 150.

If there's interest in purchasing any of Williams' Real Wellness products, a person has to head to California, but his salve or vape cartridges are the only things that can be bought there.

Weight watcher

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James once gained seven pounds during an Eastern Conference Finals game while he played for the Miami Heat, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com.

"Some Heat teammates saw the scale and attest to it in amazement," according to the report. "James himself just shrugs and calls it 'weird as hell.' The truly wild part is that it was from 271 pounds to 278 pounds, though James is much lighter these days."

James' long career has been full of marvels and feats. Windhorst noted that James once turned his ankle nearly 90 degrees in a game, but was not only fine but also posted a triple-double. Another time, he underwent a full workout hours before a playoff game and then played 40 minutes and scored 40 points.

Still coaching

After arriving at the decision to take a leave absence to address his medical concerns, Cleveland Cavaliers Coach Tyronn Lue texted assistant Larry Drew at 1:30 a.m. Monday: "It's your show."

"He wants me to go out there and just kind of do what I do," Drew told reporters Monday. "We'll tweak some things, we'll add some things, but for the most part we'll do what we've been doing."

Drew's show -- doing what he does -- will not include lineup decisions, according to Cleveland.com.

The Cavaliers returned All-Star forward Kevin Love to the starting lineup in Monday's victory against the Milwaukee Bucks -- the team's first game without Lue -- and injured teammates Rodney Hood (back), Larry Nance Jr. (hamstring) and Tristan Thompson (ankle) are all expected back soon.

In their absence Monday, Drew started George Hill, Kyle Korver, Jeff Green, LeBron James and Love -- Cleveland's 22nd starting lineup this season. That number will expand to 23 soon enough, when either Nance or Thompson will join James and Love in the starting frontcourt. Hood could also replace Korver as the starting two-guard alongside Hill.

"Coach Lue is the one who makes that decision," Drew told reporters Monday. "That's not my call."

QUIZ

Where did Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Larry Drew play college basketball?

ANSWER

Missouri (1976-80)

Sports on 03/21/2018