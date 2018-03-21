Gunfire damages apartment near Little Rock's Heights, Hillcrest neighborhoods; woman tells police 6 to 10 shots fired

Police say gunfire late Tuesday resulted in damage to an apartment near Little Rock’s Heights and Hillcrest neighborhoods.

Officers were called around 10:55 p.m. in reference to shots fired at an apartment complex at 1402 N. Pierce St., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

A 28-year-old woman said that she heard between six and 10 shots fired. Ten shell casings were found on the ground in front of an apartment, officers noted.

Authorities said that a bedroom window as well as exterior and interior walls were damaged in the gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Police have not named any suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.