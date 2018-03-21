Home / Sports / College Sports /
Hogs canceled
This article was published today at 2:30 a.m.
Arkansas’ baseball game on Tuesday in Charlotte, N.C., was canceled because of poor weather forecast for the area. The No. 4 Razorbacks and UNC-Charlotte are still scheduled to play at 3 p.m. today at Hayes Stadium on the 49ers’ campus. Tuesday’s game is not expected to be made up. Fans with tickets to the canceled game are asked to contact the 49ers’ ticket office for exchange information.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Hogs canceled
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.