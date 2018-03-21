Subscribe Register Login

Hogs canceled

This article was published today at 2:30 a.m.

Arkansas’ baseball game on Tuesday in Charlotte, N.C., was canceled because of poor weather forecast for the area. The No. 4 Razorbacks and UNC-Charlotte are still scheduled to play at 3 p.m. today at Hayes Stadium on the 49ers’ campus. Tuesday’s game is not expected to be made up. Fans with tickets to the canceled game are asked to contact the 49ers’ ticket office for exchange information.

