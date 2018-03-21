Hogs to get first official visit of touted O-lineman

Arkansas will be the first to host a highly touted offensive lineman for an official visit.

Triston Miller, 6-6, 274 pounds of Charlotte (N.C.) Country Day, has 15 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Duke and West Virginia. He has yet to set a date, but plans to visit Fayetteville in April.

“It's a big-time school, Miller said of Arkansas. “They have a lot of history there and coach (Chad) Morris is a great coach.”

Miller is aware of Razorback history and that former NFL running backs Darren McFadden and Felix Jones played for the Hogs.

“To have two running backs drafted in the 1st round in the same year shows they have had great O-lineman,” Miller said.

Miller believes Arkansas’ offensive philosophy can help develop him.

“They throw the ball around a lot which is good because I can show my pass blocking skills and my speed,” Miller said. “I know they play in the hardest conference in the nation, also.”

He’s found a good connection with offensive line coach Dustin Fry.

“Just talking to me and showing that he cares,” Miller said. “He keeps in contact with me, which is big, and we are building a great relationship. We talk a lot and he's excited about me coming down.”

Miller plans to take all five of his official visits, but is unsure on the other four schools.

“It's something me and my parents will sit down and talk about,” he said. “I know Arkansas is the first one I'm taking. I’m really looking forward to it.

He plans to make his college decision before the start of his senior season.

“I want to get it over with so that I can just play football,” Miller said.