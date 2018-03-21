• Rev. John Hall, the dean of London's Westminster Abbey, called it "entirely fitting" for the ashes of celebrated physicist Stephen Hawking to be interred in the abbey "near those of distinguished fellow scientists" who include Sir Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin.

• Marsha Dolce, 26, an elementary school teacher in Davenport, Fla., accused of leaving a 4-year-old, found crying and wearing only a T-shirt and underwear, alone while she went to buy marijuana, was arrested for child neglect and possessing illegal drugs, sheriff's deputies said.

• Munther Quraan, 27, an ATM technician, and his brother-in-law, 27-year-old Jihad Nassar, were arrested on theft charges after sheriff's deputies said they staged a phony robbery to steal about $100,000 from an ATM in Metairie, La.

• Andrew Brunson, an American pastor who has lived in Turkey for more than 20 years, faces up to 35 years in prison after being accused of trying to stir chaos in the country by working with U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen's network and the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party.

• Daniel Jones, 31, a British man found guilty in Cambodia of producing pornography by posting photos on social media of sexually suggestive dancing at a party with other foreigners in a town near the Angkor Wat temple complex, received a suspended one-year jail sentence.

• Shaniece Borney, 29, a former nursing home worker from St. Louis County, Mo., pleaded guilty in federal court to using credit card numbers she stole from residents to go on a shopping spree to buy clothes and other items for herself and her family.

• Vince Markle, police chief in Brookville, Pa., said authorities are on the hunt for a possibly rabid coyote that mauled a woman out walking at night, leaving her "drenched in blood," with wounds that required more than 20 stitches and a rabies vaccination.

• Charlie Dougherty, sheriff of Lincoln County, Okla., said deputies found pilfered property worth an estimated $250,000 that includes several Purple Hearts, military items, a coffin, TVs and guitars, in a raid on a rural house used to stash stolen goods.

• Eric Brunner, 39, faces murder and elder abuse charges after investigators said he left his 74-year-old mother to die on the floor where she had fallen in their home near Cary, N.C., so he could get access to $30,000 she had in a bank account.

