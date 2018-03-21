Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 5:29 p.m.

Joe Biden says he would 'beat hell' out of Trump for disrespecting women

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:01 p.m.

FILE- In this June 7, 2017, file photo, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a conference in Athens. Biden is tiptoeing toward a potential run in 2020, even broaching the possibility during a recent gathering of longtime foreign policy aides. Huddled his newly opened office steps from the U.S. Capitol, Biden opened a planning meeting for his new diplomacy center by addressing the elephant in the room. He said he was keeping his 2020 options open, considering it a real possibility. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

MIAMI — Former Vice President Joe Biden says he would "beat the hell" out of President Donald Trump if they were in high school together and Trump disrespected women.

The Democrat spoke Tuesday at an anti-sexual assault rally at the University of Miami.

"A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, 'I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,'" Biden said. "If we were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him."

Biden said any guy who disrespected women was "usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room."

The school's "It's on Us" rally sought to change on-campus culture surrounding sexual assault.

drs01 says... March 21, 2018 at 2:30 p.m.

Maybe Joe could get Bill Clinton to help him.

jaywills says... March 21, 2018 at 3:55 p.m.

I suspect that ol' Fightin' Joe spent the majority of his time in high school locked in his locker.

