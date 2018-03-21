Home / Latest News /
Joe Biden says he would 'beat hell' out of Trump for disrespecting women
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:01 p.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
MIAMI — Former Vice President Joe Biden says he would "beat the hell" out of President Donald Trump if they were in high school together and Trump disrespected women.
The Democrat spoke Tuesday at an anti-sexual assault rally at the University of Miami.
"A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, 'I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,'" Biden said. "If we were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him."
Biden said any guy who disrespected women was "usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room."
The school's "It's on Us" rally sought to change on-campus culture surrounding sexual assault.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Joe Biden says he would 'beat hell' out of Trump for disrespecting women
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
drs01 says... March 21, 2018 at 2:30 p.m.
Maybe Joe could get Bill Clinton to help him.
( permalink | suggest removal )
jaywills says... March 21, 2018 at 3:55 p.m.
I suspect that ol' Fightin' Joe spent the majority of his time in high school locked in his locker.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.