Little Rock man accused of raping 11-year-old girl left in his care, police say

A Little Rock man is accused of raping an 11-year-old girl left in his care on multiple occasions, police said.

Donald Caple, 67, was arrested Tuesday at the 12th Street substation, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. He faces one count of rape.

On March 1, a mother told police that her daughter had spoken with a school counselor about a man who had raped her.

The 11-year-old said that Caple had sexual contact with her since she was in the first grade, and had been doing so “every time he comes over to baby sit her and her brother,” according to the report.

The girl told investigators Caple became angry when she told him to stop touching her, the report said.

The child’s mother also contacted Arkansas Children’s Hospital and the Arkansas State Police regarding her daughter’s reported rape.

Records show Caple remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday morning, and bail had not been set.